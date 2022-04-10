Operation Dudula march under way in Durban

About 100 people showed up in Durban's rainy weather on Sunday for an Operation Dudula march.

The march is to mark the launch of Operation Dudula in KwaZulu-Natal.

Marchers started at the City Hall and proceeded to the Point police station in South Beach where they are expected to submit a memorandum of demands to police officials.

The march is marked by a heavy police presence.

Foreign-owned shops in and around the Workshop flea market — which is opposite the City hall — are closed.