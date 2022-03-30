Cele’s office denies ‘roadshow’ plans to work with Nhlanhla ‘Lux’ Dlamini

Did Nhlanhla “Lux” Dlamini meet police minister Bheki Cele to discuss the Operation Dudula leader embarking on roadshows to educate and inform people about mobilising within the confines of the law?

That’s the question on everybody’s lips after the claim was made by Dlamini during his bail application at the Roodepoort magistrate’s court on Monday.

“My client met with the minister of police, Mr Bheki Cele, who said he wants him to undertake roadshows to educate communities and splinter groups on proper mobilisation that upholds the rule of law,” his attorney Dumisani Mabunda told the court.

Mabunda made the statement while objecting to a condition the court wanted to add to Dlamini’s bail conditions — that he should not leave Gauteng.

The attorney said Dlamini would need to leave the province from time to time as he had plans with the police minister to do the roadshows, which he said could be out of Gauteng. Mabunda said Cele wanted Dlamini to do roadshows throughout the country.

The state did not object or make any submissions. The court ruled Dlamini would be allowed to travel out of the province.