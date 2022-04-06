×

Operation Dudula member appears in court over voice note that allegedly incites violence in KZN

By LWAZI HLANGU - 06 April 2022 - 14:40
Operation Dudula general secretary Zandile Dabula, left, with members at the KwaZulu-Natal briefing in Durban on Tuesday.
Image: Lwazi Hlangu

Operation Dudula member Philani Gumede, who was arrested for incitement to cause public violence via a voice note, was granted bail in Durban on Wednesday.

Gumede appeared briefly in the Durban magistrate’s court where he was released on R5,000 bail.

Brig Jay Naicker, KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson, said Gumede was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly creating a voice note calling for violence against foreigners in Durban.

Gumede was charged with incitement to commit public violence and contravention of section 14 of the Cyber Crimes Act, according to Natasha Ramkisson-Kara, NPA provincial spokesperson.

“It is alleged that Gumede created and forwarded a voice note to members of Operation Dudula asking people to gather and remove foreigners and their goods and lock up the shops.”

As part of his bail conditions, Gumede has to report to a local police station every Friday between 6am and 6pm.

He is not allowed to use his social media platforms to incite or encourage violence against foreigners and he must report to the investigating officer when he wants to leave the Durban area or province.

The matter was adjourned to May 24 for further investigations.

Operation Dudula is to march to the home affairs offices and then to the Point police station on Sunday, pending permission from the municipality. 

In response, Daniel Dunia, secretary of the African Solidarity Network, an NPO that advocates for foreigners’ rights said: “We don't have a problem with them marching because they are exercising their democratic right. What we have a problem with is looting foreign-owned shops and targeting foreigners. That is the only problem we have with them.”

The arrest comes amid a warning from police that the organisation is poised to cause disruptions in KwaZulu-Natal and other provinces. 

