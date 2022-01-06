Prosecute state capture mandarins

On Tuesday, the chairperson of the commission of inquiry into allegations of state capture and acting Chief Justice Raymond Zondo handed part one of the commission’s report to President Cyril Ramaphosa. As expected, the release, albeit of just part one of the the three-part report, has made headlines and raised expectations.



We understand the excitement the handover has elicited but that the commission needed to have the report divided into sections and that Zondo has applied for an extension to the initial deadline for handover speaks volumes of the task the commission faced...