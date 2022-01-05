Thuli Madonsela welcomes release of state capture report to public

Former public protector Thuli Madonsela has welcomed the release of the state capture commission's report to the public on Tuesday, not long after President Cyril Ramaphosa received it.

Ramaphosa received the first part of the report at the Union Buildings from the chairperson of the commission, acting chief justice Raymond Zondo, on Tuesday.

The first portion of the report covers a number of areas, including investigations into SA Airways.

Madonsela said on Twitter the release to the public accorded with SA's constitutional value of accountability.