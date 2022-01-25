SA stagnant in its efforts to curb corruption: study

The index relies on 13 independent data sources and uses a scale of zero to 100, with zero being highly corrupt and 100 very clean.

According to the study, SA, along with many other countries in the world, has stagnated in its efforts to curb corruption over the past 10 years.

In 2012 the country scored 43, ranking 69th out of 176 countries assessed that year.

Fast-forward to 2021, and the country sits at a dismal 44, the same as last year, dropping one place in rank to 70 out of the now 180 countries.