Growing outrage at Sisulu bashing constitution, justice system and rule of law

The Ahmed Kathrada Foundation, the Council for the Advancement of the SA Constitution (Casac), Corruption Watch, Defend our Democracy Campaign, Freedom Under Law (FUL), Helen Suzman Foundation and Judges Matter have entered the fray.

The organisations characterised Sisulu's remarks as representing a clear threat to the judiciary’s ability to uphold the constitution.

“Ms Sisulu’s attempt to sully the legitimacy of our constitutional order, and by extension the idea of the rule of law on which it is based, is a shameful exploitation of the genuine plight of so many in our country.

“As a prominent member of government for a quarter of a century, Ms Sisulu would have had a uniquely clear view, during the years of state capture, of the deliberate restructuring of the South African state to serve the interests of a subset of our political class at the expense of ordinary South Africans, especially the poor and vulnerable who daily suffer economic deprivation,” the organisations said.

Sisulu is currently being punted as a contender for the ANC presidency later in the year and her latest remarks were viewed as part of her campaign and to appease the so-called RET faction in the ANC.

The organisations accused Sisulu of blame-shifting as they pointed out that it was parliament and the executive which she was part of that was responsible for legislating and implementing government policy respectively.

“Judges find it difficult to respond to scurrilous attacks such as that authored by Ms Sisulu. The nature of their office typically demands that they maintain a dignified silence in the hope that decency and principled commitment to the values of the constitution will prevail,” they said.