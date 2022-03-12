ANC benefactor Edwin Sodi wanted by cops after gun incident at marital home

Charges of assault and pointing of a firearm have been opened against ANC benefactor and businessman Edwin Sodi after he allegedly attacked his estranged wife, Nthateng Lerata, and her friend.

The alleged assault happened late on Thursday at the Sodis' Johannesburg home.

Gauteng police spokesperson Lt-Col Marvin Masondo said a case of assault with intent to commit grievous bodily harm and pointing of a firearm was opened at Sandton police station.

“No arrest has been made yet. The investigation is under way,” said Masondo, adding that he could not name the suspect “since he has not been arrested”.

He added: “What I can confirm is that it is a domestic violence case.”

Sodi, the owner of Blackhead Consulting, is facing a corruption trial in the Bloemfontein high court.

His company is accused of corruptly securing a R250m tender for the audit of asbestos-roofed homes in the Free State and the removal of the roofs.

Sodi’s company secured the tender through a joint venture with the now dead Ig Mpambani’s Diamond Hill Trading.