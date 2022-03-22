Joburg mayor Mpho Phalatse speaks on effective coalitions and fighting corruption

SA’s nationwide local government elections held on November 1 2021 saw a continuing trend of no outright winners in some key cities, resulting in coalition governments. This is a relatively new phenomenon in SA, resulting from the decline in support for the ANC, which has dominated politics since democracy in 1994. The coalition governments have been marred by volatility and instability, owing to posturing and power plays.

Research specialist Joleen Steyn Kotze talks to Mpho Phalatse, from the opposition DA, the first woman to be elected the mayor of the economic powerhouse of Johannesburg.

Local government councils are often political theatres. How do you manage this?

Mpho Phalatse: Multiparty governance requires a high level of political maturity and a full understanding of our role in society. It can be brought into focus through the Kenyan proverb, when two elephants fight it is the grass that suffers. Meaning that our political disagreements leave communities without services such as health care, safety, security, housing as well as job opportunities.

While as partners we have agreed on certain principles and values, which are non-negotiables, there are matters that we may not agree on and that require negotiation, which play into processes like budgets. Without the budget there can be no government. Ultimately it is the people who suffer.

So we cannot be ideologically rigid or stubborn. All parties must compromise.

What are the interventions you will advance to ensure meaningful change?

Mpho Phalatse: Before we can start hoisting up cranes and rolling out capital projects, we need get the basics right. These are the foundation on which we are going to build the city we desire.

These basics align with our priorities. When we table the state of the city address in April, followed by the budget in May, these will signal the start of the multiparty government’s full control of the city and its direction.

Some basics include establishing good governance as the gold standard. This means playing by the book, identifying corruption and acting against it. This way, we can stop financial leaks in the system and direct those funds to their intended service delivery programmes.