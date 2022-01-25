Burkina Faso army deposes president in West Africa's latest coup

Burkina Faso's army said on Monday it had ousted President Roch Kabore, suspended the constitution, dissolved the government and the national assembly, and closed the country's borders.

The announcement cited the deterioration of the security situation and what the army described as Kabore's inability to unite the West African nation and effectively respond to challenges, which include an Islamist insurgency.

Signed by Lieutenant Colonel Paul-Henri Sandaogo Damiba and read by another officer on state television, the announcement said the takeover had been carried out without violence and that those detained were at a secure location.

The statement was made in the name of a previously unheard-of entity, the Patriotic Movement for Safeguard and Restoration, or MPSR, its French-language acronym.

“MPSR, which includes all sections of the army, has decided to end President Kabore's post today,” it said.

Kabore's whereabouts were unknown on Monday, with conflicting accounts of his situation.

Army putsches have toppled governments over the past 18 months in Mali and Guinea. The military also took over in Chad last year after President Idriss Deby died fighting rebels on the battlefield in the country's north.

Landlocked Burkina Faso, one of West Africa's poorest countries despite being a gold producer, has experienced numerous coups since independence from France in 1960.

The MPSR said it would propose a calendar for a return to constitutional order “within a reasonable time frame, after consultations with various sections of the nation.”

The U.S. State Department on Monday said it was aware of reports that Kabore had been detained by the military and called for his release. It added that it was “too soon” to officially characterise developments in the West African country, when asked if Washington was undertaking a coup assessment.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres “strongly condemns any attempted takeover of government by the force of arms” in Burkina Faso and calls on the coup leaders to lay down their weapons, a UN spokesperson said after the army statement.

The broadcast came after two days of confusion and fear in Ouagadougou, the capital, where shooting erupted at army camps on Sunday, with soldiers demanding more resources for their fight against Islamist militants.

Several hundred residents gathered in Ouagadougou's central Place de la Nation to show their support for the coup.

“We are really happy. We have been out for two days to support the army,” said Ibrahim Zare. “We are behind them.”

Intense gunfire was heard in the area around Kabore's residence overnight.

Earlier, Kabore's party said he had survived an assassination attempt, but gave no details. It also said his personal residence had been sacked.