Makhura did take action on PPE looters – spokesperson

The DA in Gauteng is calling for “political action” to be taken against premier David Makhura for “massive looting of taxpayers’ money”.

In a statement on Sunday, DA provincial leader Solly Msimanga said money meant for the procurement of personal protective equipment (PPE) was looted and Makhura had failed to act decisively against implicated officials.

However, Makhura’s spokesperson Vuyo Mhaga hit out at the statement, asking the DA to point out exactly where the premier had not acted.

“Anyone who says Makhura has not acted must ask themselves where is Bandile Masuku now. Where is the former CFO, Kabelo Lehloenya, and where is the former head of department, Mkhululi Lukhele,” Mhaga said.

On Tuesday, President Cyril Ramaphosa authorised the release of the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) report that found that more than 2,000 contracts issued to service providers were irregular.

In a statement the SIU said it had investigated 5,467 contracts awarded to 3,066 service providers with a total value of R14.3bn.

Msimanga said the report had exposed corruption within Gauteng government departments.