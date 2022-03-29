Local government will fail without ethical leadership

Local government is where people experience the love or indifference of the state. It is in the streets and the villages where citizens encounter an improvement in their material conditions or lack thereof.

The dominant narrative in SA speaks of a local government that has lost the confidence of the populace by being unresponsive and callous, as evident in the low voter turnout in the November 1 local government elections.

In 2020/21, the auditor-general noted that the only thing that can save local government from the abyss is ethical and accountable leadership.

That more than 70% of the newly elected councillors are first-time councillors presents a local governance challenge and an opportunity – to undo and to start afresh.

The SA Local Government Association (Salga) recently elected Bheki Stofile, speaker of the Matjhabeng local municipality in the Free State, as its president. The conference theme was apt – Consolidating the role of local government in rebuilding local communities to meet their social, economic, and material needs.

I was invited as panellist to debate repurposing professionalisation to achieve a capable system.