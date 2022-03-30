CONSUMER WATCH | Problematic 2017 Renault Kadjar spent months in workshop with gearbox issues

Kadjar owner Francois de Jager has lost faith in the Renault brand.

He purchased his vehicle, a 1.2 TCE EDC Dynamique derivative, in November 2018 from Renault Clearwater in Gauteng. It was a 2017 model and had 10,000km on the odometer.

At the time, the Kadjar was the flagship sport-utility vehicle in the Renault range, a position now taken by the Koleos. The Kadjar is no longer available new.

According to a tabled outline, his vehicle has spent more than 136 days out of action during separate occasions in the workshop.

He claims the ownership experience started on a bad foot. The dealership equipped his car with a secondhand tow-bar (rather than an original item) and took more than a month to provide his licence disc and plates.

In January 2019 he complained about a malfunctioning hill-start assist system, in addition to a shudder when setting off on an incline.

“I was told the Kadjar has a ‘bad clutch’ in general and they had done something to the software. They did not want to give me more detail or any paperwork,” he said.

In March that year the Kadjar was due for a service. By then, he reported an issue with the cubby mechanism, as well as issues related to the passenger seat. Even when empty, the seat seemed to detect the presence of an unrestrained passenger, prompting the safety-belt reminder to chime and flashing the corresponding light on the instrument cluster.

De Jager noted a sensor was tested and reset, while the cubby was secured with insulation tape. Those fixes seemed to be short-lived as the issues resurfaced in October, at which point he took the vehicle to Renault Northcliff instead.

He said he was accused of placing items on the seat (triggering the sensor that detects an occupant) and was told heat may have also been a cause. De Jager countered with videos of the passenger seat problem.