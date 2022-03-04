Can a shop manager stop you from taking photos in store? We ask 4 big retailers

So I asked Liquor City to respond, and for good measure I asked a few supermarket groups about their policy on people taking photos in their stores.

Short answer: they can and sometimes will stop you from taking images on the grounds of security or privacy.

Should managers step in when a customer is obviously aiming their phone camera solely at a product and its price on shelf? I don’t think so.

Liquor City: “Unfortunately liquor stores are some of the most crime-affected businesses in SA, with armed robberies and burglaries occurring weekly. For security reasons and to protect staff and customers, we do not allow photos or videos in our stores. Any prices are readily available to customers who need only ask the store manager.”

Shoprite: “The supermarket group sees no benefit in enforcing such a customer policy as product and price details are readily available on all public platforms. It is, however, a different situation if the taking of such a recording or photo presents a security-related risk or infringes on the rights of any individual in the store.”

Pick n Pay: “We kindly request that photographs aren’t taken in store without permission, and this policy appears on signage at the entrance of stores. This is to protect the privacy of our customers, apart from other safety and trade considerations.”

Woolworths: “We acknowledge that we live in a digital age and appreciate that our shoppers want to capture and/or share their shopping experiences in our stores. Our priority remains to ensure the safety and security of all our people and customers. In instances where individuals would like to film or take photos in store, we do encourage them to get prior consent from our store management.”

It pays to diarise these dates

Adulting involves a ridiculous amount of admin, but failing to stay on top of the boring stuff has all kinds of nasty consequences.

Making diary notes about when things need to get done is a really good habit to get into — when your car needs to get serviced, for example, to avoid invalidating your warranty and service plan on the grounds of not sticking to the prescribed service intervals.

When you buy something, especially a high-ticket item, make a note of when its six-month Consumer Protection Act warranty expires — both on that end-date and a month before, so you can raise any issues in time to benefit from that golden warranty.

I call it golden because if something goes wrong with a product you’ve bought within six months of purchase, or delivery, you have the right to choose your remedy: refund, replacement or repair.