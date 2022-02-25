DSK a man of many talents with lots of irons in the fire

A career that started small in Generations has seen Khumalo working his way up and being one of the most triumphant actors on local TV

TV actor, presenter and businessman Dingaan Siyabonga Khumalo marks a remarkable 25 years in the showbiz industry, thanks to his grit and sheer dedication.



A career that started small in Generations has seen Khumalo working his way up and being one of the most triumphant actors on local TV. However, the journey was not always easy. The 44-year-old worked very hard to get to where he is today...