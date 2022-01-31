Want to worry less about money matters? Watch this web series

They say “money talks”, which is ironic because many of us have been taught that it’s impolite to talk about it. Those with financial troubles often suffer in silence for fear of being judged. The truth is a lot of the challenges people face and anxieties they have about money matters could be avoided if we had open and honest conversations about it.

That’s why Metropolitan, a leading insurer and financial services provider, has launched #WeStart2022Stronger. This entertaining three-part web series, hosted by TV personality Nomsa Buthelezi-Shezi, features real people talking openly about their financial concerns while gleaning nuggets of knowledge from experts.

In doing so, it aims to equip you with the knowledge you need to level up your financial game and start the year stronger. As Tlalane Ntuli, Metropolitan’s chief marketing officer, puts it: “Knowing how to manage your money better will translate to a more confident mindset where you worry less and make better choices.”

The featured experts include financial consumer journalist Gerald Mwandiambira, social media content creator Kay Radebe, and Metropolitan complaints manager Sinazo Kalako. Lentswe Bhengu, who kicked off his career in the investment industry before becoming a celebrity chef, not only brings his financial knowledge to each episode but creates mouth-watering dishes inspired by the topic of the day.

The debut episode — watch it below — focuses on premium deductions and how choosing the right insurance can help ease the burden on your pocket.