CONSUMER WATCH | Dealer blames driver in Navara braking row

The previous owner

Naicker then reached out to the former owner of his vehicle, Jaykrishna Naidoo, who wrote a statement describing similar issues related to the Navara. Naidoo purchased the pickup from Bidvest McCarthy Nissan Gateway in June 2018 and also paid for a Motorite maintenance plan through the dealership.

By December he had done 12,000km and decided to take the vehicle into the Gateway workshop ahead of the 15,000km service interval because he felt the brake pads were worn. He was told that Motorite would only cover a replacement of pads at 20,000km.

He explained to Motorite, via the service adviser, that he primarily drives in low speed, stop-go conditions, which requires frequent use of the brakes. Motorite then agreed to replace the pads on December 18, but sent him a letter in January 2019 warning him of his brake usage.

In February 2020, 14,000km later, he was back at the workshop — this time CMH Nissan Durban, complaining yet again about pads that felt prematurely worn. Motorite declined to replace them on this occasion.

“The service adviser said that I could use the vehicle for another few thousand kilometres before the brake pads would have to be replaced.

“The Covid-19 pandemic and lockdown hit our country, I didn’t do the mileage and eventually sold the vehicle to Nissan Hillcrest on October 27, 2020, with the mileage just over 27,000km.”

“I also drive a 2019 Nissan X-Trail and had the brake pads replaced at about 30,000 kms at the end of February 2021 at CMH Nissan Durban. And this too with driving in the exact same areas that I used to drive my Navara in.”

Additional evidence

Naicker sent copies to the management team at CMH and Nissan SA in the hope it would help his cause.

“With the new evidence, we requested a round table with the dealership. The dealership’s attorneys responded saying they are not willing to engage,” he said.

Correspondence was also received from WesBank after his initial request to terminate the finance contract.

WesBank said: “[The dealership] confirmed that they have various verifications confirming that the issue with the vehicle is due to the way in which the customer drives the vehicle and is not a defect on the vehicle. Due to the above, the dealer will not be prepared to uplift the deal and is prepared to defend any legal action. We consider the dealer to be the experts in this matter and will follow their lead in this regard. Should the customer wish to proceed against the dealer, then he may proceed at his own discretion.”

Approaching Nissan SA and Hillcrest

We contacted Nissan SA and received a response on November 16. “This is a matter between the dealership and the customer, and it is now being managed through their respective legal representatives,” said spokesperson Veralda Mazzone, who left the employ of the company soon after.

Byron Faulds, dealer principal of CMH Nissan Hillcrest, referred our inquiry to legal representatives on November 19.

Acting for the dealership, Kelvin Moodie, of Pearce, Du Toit & Moodie, asked us to provide a list of allegations to which they would provide responses.

In addition to the braking defects Naicker described, the differing verdicts as to the cause and the statement from the previous owner, we also referenced the allegation that the vehicle had not been subjected to a 101-point pre-delivery check in entirety.

The Nissan Hillcrest response



On November 25, Moodie sent a three-page statement explaining the dealership’s position. It acknowledged that the vehicle was indeed sold to Naicker, under the name of his business, and financed by WesBank.

“Unfortunately a pre-delivery inspection was not carried out on the vehicle prior to the sale. This was due to a miscommunication during the pre-delivery preparation process.”

“This was however rectified a month later when Mr Naicker returned the vehicle to us, advising that there was a metal-on-metal sound heard when applying the brakes.”

It confirmed that a 160-point check was then carried out and that the front discs and pads were replaced.

“The braking system on the vehicle is not defective. An independent specialist, namely Brake Well, Nissan SA’s technical specialist and ourselves have all thoroughly inspected, test driven and diagnosed the vehicle’s braking system, and confirmed that the brake shudder intermittently experienced when driving the vehicle, and abnormal brake disc and pad wear, is a result of harsh braking or over-braking evident from the large amounts of brake dust found on the newly fitted brake components, front discs burnt blue from heat build-up, excessive run out and white/grey charring around the edges of the brake pads.”

The statement said that when the vehicle was driven in “a normal fashion, that is without any harsh braking”, no vibration or shudder was evident.

“Despite what any telemetry report may say, we experienced first-hand that the brake shudder and vibration was only ever experienced in circumstances where the vehicle’s brakes were applied consistently harshly, over an extended period of time.”

Regarding the statement from former owner Naidoo, the dealer countered: “The brake pads wore out on both occasions after the previous owner had travelled roughly the same mileage, which indicates that his driving style and environment remained consistent and that there was nothing actually wrong or defective with the braking system itself. The previous owner furthermore stated that he traded the vehicle in to us due to the Covid-19 pandemic and not because the vehicle or its braking system was defective.”

The dealer believed Naidoo’s comparison with his X-Trail was irrelevant, given the different weights and load capacities of the vehicles.