Lasizwe talks famed character Nomatriquency’s new campaign
Nomatriquency is set to “take up space” in a new campaign that sees her as the supervisor for a fast food restaurant.
If you could do a “how it started and how it’s going” challenge on Lasizwe’s famed character Nomatriquency you’ll realise how impressively far she has come.
Firstly introduced to us with her hilarious YouTube skits which secured her a job as a cashier for a retail store, Nomatriquency is set to “take up space” in a new campaign that sees her as the supervisor for Steers.
While the partnership being a huge milestone for “Triqy baby”, TV personality and YouTube sensation Thulasizwe Simphiwe Dambuza fondly known as Lasizwe explains how crucial the campaign is for his red-haired character.
“ We are just doing a web series around Triqy baby as a supervisor as we tour different cities. There’s quite a lot that we have packed with this campaign… basically, the girl’s got a job. The pandemic had taken away her last job at a retail store but now she’s levelled up as a supervisor,” the reality TV star explains.
With the belief that his fictional character is an “all-rounder”, Lasizwe explains how “insane” it is to watch an online character he created years ago grow into the real world with such partnerships.
“Having Nomatriquency partner with Steers is like saying Tyler Perry’s Madea has an endorsement with a big American brand which to me is really cool,” he remarks.
Although he's very excited for this new gig, Lasizwe explains that Nomatriquency’s biggest take away from the partnership as a supervisor is being able to change the narrative that women can lead up top positions at big companies.
“Women can be a boss, be a mom, an aunt, a friend… a lot of things. What I also want to teach an average consumer or a fan is, no matter what your gender is, you need to allow yourself to be multifaceted and multidimensional and succumb to what societal standards put you in!”
