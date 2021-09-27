Lasizwe talks famed character Nomatriquency’s new campaign

If you could do a “how it started and how it’s going” challenge on Lasizwe’s famed character Nomatriquency you’ll realise how impressively far she has come.

Firstly introduced to us with her hilarious YouTube skits which secured her a job as a cashier for a retail store, Nomatriquency is set to “take up space” in a new campaign that sees her as the supervisor for Steers.

While the partnership being a huge milestone for “Triqy baby”, TV personality and YouTube sensation Thulasizwe Simphiwe Dambuza fondly known as Lasizwe explains how crucial the campaign is for his red-haired character.

“ We are just doing a web series around Triqy baby as a supervisor as we tour different cities. There’s quite a lot that we have packed with this campaign… basically, the girl’s got a job. The pandemic had taken away her last job at a retail store but now she’s levelled up as a supervisor,” the reality TV star explains.