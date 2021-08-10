Classic advert re-imagined to be more inclusive

Do you remember this iconic phrase, “It’s not inside, it’s on top”? If you do, you are probably old enough to remember Nestlé Cremora’s classic advert from the 90s which is now being remade into five different versions.

The new campaign takes a bold move of re-imagining how the old classic advert would look like in contemporary South Africa by using five “inclusion heroes” that represent SA’s society when it comes to communities that are not well represented in media.

These heroes are made up of TV personality Nomsa Shezi from the LGBTQIA community, Palesa Mosiea who is living with albinism, and an interracial couple, Takara Brooks and Phethego Siane.



