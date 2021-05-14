On-device and online tools, coupled with open communication, important
Beyond blocking: how parents can keep their children safe online
The internet is a powerful tool for learning and play, but as we mark International Day of Families, under the theme “Families and new technologies”, it is important to highlight the responsibility we bear to ensure that our children are safe online.
International Day of Families is observed on May 15 and this year’s theme reflects the role of digital technology in how we have worked, learnt and interacted throughout Covid-19, and the potential of emerging technologies for shaping the future. ..
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.