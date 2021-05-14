On-device and online tools, coupled with open communication, important

Beyond blocking: how parents can keep their children safe online

The internet is a powerful tool for learning and play, but as we mark International Day of Families, under the theme “Families and new technologies”, it is important to highlight the responsibility we bear to ensure that our children are safe online.



International Day of Families is observed on May 15 and this year’s theme reflects the role of digital technology in how we have worked, learnt and interacted throughout Covid-19, and the potential of emerging technologies for shaping the future. ..