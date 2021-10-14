Taste your music in a can

Extreme Energy is an industry leader that connects with Mzansi’s urban lifestyle and music culture. Our ground-breaking Extreme Energy House and Extreme Energy Soul sensory music variants are a world-first-of-its-kind innovation. Just an extension to the brands' identity.

Music has the ability to shape and change our moods. It charges us with positive energy that moves us and gets us moving. When our senses are stimulated, they fire off neurons in our brain, and music does this in a way that nothing else can. You hear it, see it, you feel it - and now you can taste it!

Extreme Energy wants to offer a sensory experience that takes you to the same place you go to when listening to your favourite music. With help from experts, it has designed and developed new music variants to represent the popular local House and Soul music genres. The Sensory Music range is a world-first innovation developed in collaboration with SA music producers and created using sensory neural technology.

It’s all about tasting your music and evoking the feeling of your favourite music. The Extreme Energy Music range can be enjoyed best over ice, while you’re chilling at home with your crew, or out on the town soaking up the vibes of your favourite DJ’s on the decks, and the feel-good sensations of music start shifting your mood.