Taste your music in a can
Extreme Energy has created a sensory experience that takes you to the same place you go to when listening to your favourite music
Extreme Energy is an industry leader that connects with Mzansi’s urban lifestyle and music culture. Our ground-breaking Extreme Energy House and Extreme Energy Soul sensory music variants are a world-first-of-its-kind innovation. Just an extension to the brands' identity.
Music has the ability to shape and change our moods. It charges us with positive energy that moves us and gets us moving. When our senses are stimulated, they fire off neurons in our brain, and music does this in a way that nothing else can. You hear it, see it, you feel it - and now you can taste it!
Extreme Energy wants to offer a sensory experience that takes you to the same place you go to when listening to your favourite music. With help from experts, it has designed and developed new music variants to represent the popular local House and Soul music genres. The Sensory Music range is a world-first innovation developed in collaboration with SA music producers and created using sensory neural technology.
It’s all about tasting your music and evoking the feeling of your favourite music. The Extreme Energy Music range can be enjoyed best over ice, while you’re chilling at home with your crew, or out on the town soaking up the vibes of your favourite DJ’s on the decks, and the feel-good sensations of music start shifting your mood.
The Extreme Energy House music variant has its origins in soul, funk and disco, with a beat that builds up and drops, taking you deep into the feel-good zone and releasing sensations of excitement and happiness. Every element is crafted to activate these senses, with the bright green colour and bold lines of the can design hinting at the vibrant flavours and aromas of citrus, rosemary and a cooling sensation. A premium alcoholic energy drink with a green glow-in-the-dark colour under UV light, a refreshing apple taste and energy boost from guarana.
Soul music is a different mood, and the Extreme Energy Soul Music variant is a smooth sensory experience that unlocks the intense emotion and seductive beats of this music style that traces its roots back to traditional blues and gospel music.
The orange colour and soft lines of the can design, alluding to the sultry flavours and aromas of vanilla, pear and cinnamon, work together to recreate the Soul music experience. A premium alcoholic energy drink with an orange glow-in-the-dark colour under UV light, a refreshing apple taste and an energy boost from taurine.
The new Extreme Energy sensory music variants are part of Extreme’s premium alcoholic energy drink range, with the same refreshing apple taste and 4.5% ABV. Available at leading retail outlets and online liquor emporiums across SA.
Experience music in a can with the Extreme Energy Music sensory range formulated to evoke the same feeling you experience from your favourite Mzansi music.
In conversation with Sibu Mpanza ...
Sibu, you take viewers on your journey to investigate the latest addition to Extreme’s premium alcoholic energy drink range in Extreme’s entertaining Taste Your Music documentary on YouTube.
Yes, I’m that lucky guy. What an amazing experience it’s been. The team at Extreme Energy approached me to go on a mission to get to the truth behind the new Extreme Energy Soul and Extreme Energy House variants. My quest was to find the answer to that burning question: Can you really taste your music?
We can't wait to see you in action, pursuing your quest for the truth behind these new Extreme Energy Music variants. Tell us about your journey?
Well, I did quite a bit of travelling on my quest. I went to Cape Town to meet Mark Drummond at Neural Sense, a neural marketing company that conducts market research using neuroscience technologies such as brain monitoring, eye-tracking and biometrics. Drummond and his team have been involved in the creation of the music variants, which are part of Extreme’s premium alcoholic energy drink range.
I also met with pack design specialist Kevin Farr of Farr Van der Vlist Design who interpreted Neural Sense's data into visual representations of the neural stimuli, aiding the ability of each variant to attract the consumer. Liquid specialist Melanie Naidoo explained how the information helped the liquid team develop the flavour profiles of Extreme Energy Soul and Extreme Energy House.
In Joburg, Lebo Mothibe aka Shugasmakx, who has been a friend of Extreme Energy for a while now, filled me in on how he, Neural Sense, and Arnold Vermaak from We Love Jam Studios, got into the flavours, the taste and the profile of Soul and House music, to guide the development of the “music in a can” concept. We were joined by Sama-award-winning electronic duo Black Motion Robert Mohosana and Thabo Mabogwane, who really know what House music feels like, and the chart-topping Ami Faku, our soulful lady.
I walked the walk and talked the talk. I found out from the experts themselves how they’ve managed to put music in a can. Check out the documentary on YouTube to see how it all went down? It’s more exciting to watch my journey on YouTube and to find out the answer for yourself.
