E-hailing drivers to embark on 'peaceful' protest

A planned protest by e-hailing taxi drivers will proceed on Tuesday after their undertaking to increase security measures and reconsider mediation.

This comes after a meeting Gauteng transport MEC Jacob Mamabolo held with Unity in Diversity, a group representing e-hailing driver partners including owners and drivers.

“The meeting forms part of an ongoing mediation process between the office of the MEC, the department, UID as well as affected stakeholders including e-hailing companies which was instituted for the purpose of ventilating and mediating a dispute between the e-hailing driver partners and the e-hailing companies,” the department said in a statement.

According to the department, the UID assured Mamabolo the protest would remain peaceful and that it had committed to prioritising safety and security by deploying additional marshals for the protest.