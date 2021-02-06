E-hailing taxi driver 'hijacked with taser' in Eastern Cape

Eastern Cape police are warning e-hailing taxis to take extra care when picking up passengers.

This comes after Kwazakhele’s visible policing unit arrested two suspects on Thursday for allegedly hijacking a taxi .

Police spokesperson Capt Sandra Janse van Rensburg said the complainant had been driving his Suzuki Celerio down Mahambehlala Street in Kwazakhele, Port Elizabeth, at about 3.45pm and when he stopped, one of the suspects allegedly approached his vehicle and fiddled with the keys in the ignition.

“The complainant grabbed the keys and a scuffle ensued,” she said.

“A second suspect approached from the passenger side and allegedly used a taser on the complainant, and forced him out of his vehicle.

“The complainant ran away and the suspects drove off with his vehicle.”