Uber pledges to boost safety for SA drivers as accidents rise

Uber SA has pledged to increase safety campaigns for food delivery drivers and review the insurance they provide.

This follows a Thomson Reuters Foundation report about the mounting risks faced by drivers during the Covid-19 pandemic, citing a lack of training and safety equipment coupled with poorly advertised and often insufficient insurance cover.

Figures obtained exclusively by the Thomson Reuters Foundation showed a 30% jump in road accidents involving food couriers in May and June last year as SA eased its lockdown and the numbers of drivers rose.

“As a business we prioritise the safety of everyone who uses our app and we work hard every day to be the best we can be, but there is always room for improvement,” said Samantha Fuller, spokesperson for Uber in Sub-Saharan Africa.

“We will be running more education campaigns in May and June ... we will be looking at the engagement channels we use for this and how we can better make sure key information gets to our delivery-partners,” she said in e-mailed comments.