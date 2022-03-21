E-hailing drivers defy calls to suspend three-day strike

Thousands of e-hailing drivers will embark on a three-day shutdown from Tuesday in a bid to get government to regulate the industry.

E-hailing platforms such as Uber, Uber Eats, Mr D, Bolt and InDriver are expected to be affected when between 50,000 and 70,000 drivers turn off their apps until Thursday.

The drivers are demanding that government regulates the industry to ensure fair pricing, accountability and proper vetting of drivers.

The planned action has prompted a call from Gauteng transport MEC Jacob Mamabolo to drivers to suspend the imminent strike.

He called a meeting on Monday with the Private Public Transport Association (PPTA), which represents the interests of e-hailing drivers nationally, to discuss the ramifications.

Mamabolo reportedly warned the nationwide shutdown may potentially lead to disruptions, violence and instability in the transport sector.