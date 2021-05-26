Mediator roped in on Uber-Bolt employment & metered cab disputes

The mediator is also tasked with ensuring peace and stability between the metered-taxi industry and e-hailing operators.

“Advocate Khan will be expected to engage with metered-taxi operators to ensure their issues are also attended to and that there is harmony in their operations along with the e-hailing service,” said the department.

The report will be presented to Mamabolo when completed.

Mamabolo said: “The department has prioritised negotiations and engagements as preferred mechanisms of dispute resolution and discourages the use of violence and lawlessness.

“The e-hailing industry is an important mode in the public transport mix, and as such, the provincial government has taken a direct interest in the resolution of these and related issues. We continue to call for all stakeholders to follow the principle of negotiation when trying to resolve problems,” he said.

TimesLIVE