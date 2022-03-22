Stellies, Royal coaches happy with hard-fought draw

Stellenbosch and Royal AM mentors Steve Barker and John Maduka are pleased to have entertained the neutrals as their teams played out to a 2-2 draw at Danie Craven Stadium over the weekend.

Stellies and Thwihli Thwahla have been performing well this season in the DStv Premiership, and their match on Sunday had many expecting a classic clash. The two sides did not disappoint.

Mxolisi Macuphu opened the scoring for Royal AM when he placed the ball in the bottom left corner, giving his side a one-goal lead going into the interval. Barker rang the changes. He brought on Judas Mosemaedi, Antonio van Wyk and Jayden Adams. The substitutions proved to be a masterstroke when Mosemaedi found the equaliser after being set up by Van Wyk.

With seven minutes left in the match, Tebogo Potsane got the second for Royal AM only for Mosemaedi to grab his brace six minutes later to make it 2-2. Royal AM are in second place with 37 points and Stellenbosch are in sixth place with 32 points.

Royal AM boss Maduka was happy to come out with a point in what he dubbed an entertaining fixture. “It’s good, it’s better than losing the match. We take the point, that’s what God prepared for us.

“It was a very entertaining fixture, it could have gone either side. Both teams created goal-scoring opportunities. On our side, we started the game very well, we managed to get a goal. After we got the goal, we stopped playing, but when we went forward, we looked like we could punish the opponent,” Maduka said.

Barker shared the same sentiment, especially for the neutral as it was drama-filled. “It was one of those hectic games, they had chances, we had chances. A missed penalty, red cards, a deflected offside goal; ball over the line not over the line, it was a lot for the neutrals.

“In the second half, I thought we showed character to get ourselves in the game and we fought hard. The substitutes made a big impact, Antonio assisting Judas who scored a brace. Judas did well and could have arguably had a hat-trick in a short space of time. good for him,” Barker said.