New Ford fragrance will give EV drivers a smell of their petrol past

Electric cars are destined to rule the world. Like it or not, the switch from liquified dinosaur bones to joules is simply inevitable.

What will we miss the most when this finally happens?

According to Ford, one in five drivers said the smell of petrol is what they’d pine for most when making the move to electric, with almost 70% of those surveyed claiming they would miss the smell to some degree. Petrol also ranked as a more popular scent than both wine and cheese, and almost identically to the smell of new books.

This is why Ford has created Mach-Eau, a premium fragrance for those who crave the performance of its new all-electric Mustang Mach-E GT yet still hold a fondness for the evocative, nostalgic smells of traditional petrol-powered cars. Designed to usher these drivers into the future through their sense of smell, Mach-Eau fuses smoky accords, aspects of rubber and even an “animal” element to give a nod to the Mustang nameplate.

How was it made?