Planned class action suit by Uber drivers gets support

The Centre for Transformative Regulation of Work (Centrow) at the University of the Western Cape (UWC) says it supports a planned class action against Uber SA, and its holding company in the Netherlands, Uber BV.

Centrow said its research, and that of labour law specialists elsewhere, supported Uber drivers’ claim that Uber had misclassified them as independent contractors whereas they were employees.

Centrow's support follows an announcement made late last month by Mbuyisa Moleele Attorneys in Johannesburg, assisted by Leigh Day in the UK, that a class action will be filed in the Johannesburg labour court against Uber BV and Uber SA on behalf of SA Uber drivers.

The law firms said the claim will be based on the drivers’ entitlement to rights as employees under SA legislation and will seek compensation for unpaid overtime and holiday pay.

The planned action follows a decision by the UK Supreme Court on February 19 that Uber drivers should be legally classified as workers rather than independent contractors, and as such are entitled to similar benefits.