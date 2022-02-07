Mamelodi floods expose Tshwane’s housing crisis
City houses flood victims in halls as shacks are swept away
Thousands of people have been left homeless in Mamelodi, east of Pretoria, after devastating rains swept away their shacks and left one person dead.
The tragedy highlights a housing crisis in Gauteng, which has seen thousands setting up homes on dangerous flood lines and dry river beds...
