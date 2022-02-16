Human Rights Commission promises action on stinking Wemmer Pan

A child’s sewage-soaked teddy bear lies amid plastic bottles and rotting waste, while an onshore breeze carries the stench of human excrement and rotten eggs to people gathered on the shore.

This was the sight and smell that greeted members of the SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) and media on a brief inspection of Wemmer Pan, a recreational lake south of Johannesburg’s CBD, on Tuesday.

“The smell is unbearable and the environmental degradation is visible,” said Buang Jones, provincial head of the SAHRC.

“The water is black. It is an environmental catastrophe.”

The lake, which has long been used by rowing clubs and canoeists as well as families picnicking on its tree-lined shores over weekends, has been under pressure for some time as raw effluent from blocked sewer mains and acid mine drainage from long-closed gold mines nearby flow into it, said Rod Mackinnon, chairperson of Wemmer Aquatic Clubs, which oversees the clubhouses and grounds used by rowing and canoeing clubs.

“It’s getting worse,” Mackinnon said.