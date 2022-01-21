'There is no excuse for relying on one manufacturer': Race to supply chlorine to treat SA's drinking water

SA's key supplier of liquid gas chlorine — used by water boards and municipalities to bring water to drinking standard — is hoping to start ramping up delivery of the critical ingredient again by Sunday.

That was the word from the department of water and sanitation on Friday, which said production — which was severely disrupted over the past week — had now risen to 85%.

There are concerns that the disruptions could affect the ability of municipalities to provide clean drinking water to residents.

“The information they gave us this morning is that they are running at 85% production. Chlorine levels are healthy — they are just trying to work through the backlog — and the plant is stable, so there shouldn’t be a problem. They think that they should be able to start delivering from Sunday morning,” said department spokesperson Sputnik Ratau.

The Mangaung metro municipality warned on Tuesday that it was experiencing water supply challenges due to the non-supply of chlorine from supplier NPC Chlorchem. The municipality said Maselspoort and Welbedacht water treatment plants were under stress due to high demand.