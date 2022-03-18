Theft of reservoir lids sparks water safety fears

The rampant theft of water reservoir lids by vandals in Tshwane has raised concerns about the quality and the safety of the water that residents in Mamelodi and Nellmapius have been subjected to.



The theft has resulted in reservoir four in Mogale Mountain in Mamelodi being left wide open for long periods. This has created fears of poisoning and residents and local councillors who visited the reservoir are demanding the intervention of the municipality. ..