Impossible to industrialise SA's economy without rail and road

State must be part of plan for creating work and eliminate persistent inequality

By Pedro Mzileni - 15 February 2022 - 08:50

At least President Cyril Ramaphosa has finally realised that there is no way out of the unemployment crisis without placing our economic strategy on a massive industrialisation plan embedded on the manufacturing sector.

But, this realisation must be placed under a class microscope to establish its possible results and its potential beneficiaries. There are three things that must be clear when you plan to industrialise for the purpose of creating work and eliminating persistent inequality:..

