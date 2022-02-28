Union calls for a skills audit of police management after top cop’s exit

The Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union (Popcru) believes while President Cyril Ramaphosa’s decision to remove Gen Khehla Sitole as national commissioner is “water under the bridge”, a skills audit of police management is warranted.

The union said the trend of appointing politically connected individuals to head the police service had “not yielded any tangible successes” and should be a consideration when future appointments are made.

The union said there have been seven national commissioners since 2009, four of them only in an acting capacity.

“This has had far-reaching consequences for the police service in its entirety and has demonstrated the instability of an organisation that is to this day in the middle of a wider crisis,” said Popcru spokesperson Richard Mamabolo.

“As a majority labour union in the police service, we are of the firm view that it is in the interest of stability and certainty that action is taken,” he said.