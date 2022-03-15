Motivated young people should be at the centre of a healthy economy

Young adulthood is a time of great flux that needs peaceful, supportive existence for prosperous future

The rapidly rising number of youth who are not economically active has long reached a crisis point in SA. In 2021, the rate of unemployed youth rose to 46%.



Still, this is not the only youth crisis our country faces — 3.4-million out of 10.2-million youth aged 15 to 24 are either unemployed or not in any form of education or training. This means, more than an inability to find ways to become economically active, many young people are exiting basic education with no prospective access to tertiary education opportunities...