‘Government is disrespecting us and playing with our lives’

Sinkhole-plagued community abandon their homes

Khutsong residents whose houses have been affected by ever-expanding sinkholes in Merafong municipality have accused the government of neglecting them despite promises to relocate them to safer houses.



Some of the families in the township in Carletonville have now been forced to abandon their houses, only coming during the day to check if their belongings and furniture have not been stolen...