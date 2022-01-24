The key to growth is to modernise our municipalities

This would create local, self-reliant economies in our cities and towns

The rate of unemployment in SA is too high to ignore. To address this problem, we need to pay attention to how our cities are managed and utilised as epicentres of work opportunities.



In particular, our metropolitan municipalities have potential to become productive instruments of human development that can enable major labour-absorbing industries and related investments to overwhelm our cities...