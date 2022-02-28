Multiparty coalition 'disintegrating' in Tshwane over adjustment budget

The multiparty coalition seems to be disintegrating in Tshwane thanks to a wrangle between the DA and ActionSA.

The latter announced on Monday morning it will vote against the adjustment budget in council.

ActionSA national chairperson Mike Beaumont said the party took the decision after the rejection of several of its proposals, including a budget for the relocation of informal settlements.

“The adjustment budget to be tabled today [Monday] in Tshwane not only failed to allocate additional funds to hasten the resolution of the Hammanskraal water crisis, but was reduced by R65m,” said Beaumont.

“A R98m proposal for water tankers to serve informal settlements was reduced to R20m and taken from ActionSA's human settlement portfolio, without consultation, and inexplicably held in the mayor's office.

“A proposed budget of R44m to relocate informal settlements has been reduced to R6m and the R278m to relocate the Mamelodi flood victims has been zeroed out.”