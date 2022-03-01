Our first job wasn’t public order, it was to defend national key points, says military chief about July riots

Army chief Gen Rudzani Maphwanya told the SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) the job of soldiers during the July 2021 riots was not to directly attend to the unrest.

On Tuesday, he said the country’s soldiers — the first cohort of 2,500 — were ly deployed to Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal on July 12, 2021 to protect national key points while the police tackled issues of public order.

The SAHRC is hosting the second leg of hearings into the unrest and looting which erupted in July 2021 after the incarceration of former president Jacob Zuma. Scores of businesses were looted and torched and more than 300 people died in more than a week of violence.