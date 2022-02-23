Good job by under-fire police

The image of the police in this country has always taken a battering almost second to none. This has largely been due to the history of the erstwhile South African Police (SAP) and their stooges that masqueraded as a police service in the former so-called homelands.



This was an image that would always have taken some doing to clean and cleanse as the former police forces merged into the current law enforcement agency envisaged as a service in a new people-centred policing regime...