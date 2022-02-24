KZN on the road to recovery after July riots, says premier Sihle Zikalala

KwaZulu-Natal is on the way to economic recovery after the July 2021 unrest that brought the province to its knees, says premier Sihle Zikalala.

In his state of the province address on Thursday, Zikalala said the government was promoting the province, engaging the diplomatic community to assure them of its stability and creating a conducive environment for international investment.

“The KZN government is working with other spheres of government to give comfort to investors that Mooi River is a safe area to invest in.

“The Mpofana municipality must benefit from investment in agriculture, an agri-hub for agro-processing, clothing, textiles and agro-process,” he said.

During the unrest about 26 trucks were set alight near the Mooi River toll plaza.

Zikalala said things were looking up for economic recovery.