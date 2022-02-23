Poverty among national threats, says former state security minister Dlodlo

Former state security minister Ayanda Dlodlo has painted a bleak picture of how the dire situation faced by many South Africans is a threat to national security.

Addressing the SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) on Tuesday, Dlodlo said poverty, unemployment and inequality are threats to national security.

Dlodlo said without sounding prophetic, she imagined that a youth unemployment rate of more than 30% was bound to cause unrest.

Her appearance before the SAHRC was about the State Security Agency’s (SSA) role in the July 2021 unrest and looting in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal after the incarceration of former president Jacob Zuma.