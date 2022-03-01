Ukraine flip-flop embarrasses the nation
Contradicting statements on SA’s stance on the Russia and Ukraine conflict are confusing and embarrassing.
It all began when Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a “special military operation” in Ukraine. He said the move was to “protect" the Donbas area in south-eastern Ukraine and that the country needed to “de-militarise”...
