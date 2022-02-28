‘It does not make us xenophobic’: Modise defends police identifying suspects by nationality

Defence and military veterans minister Thandi Modise has defended police officers identifying criminal suspects by their nationalities, saying this does not make them xenophobic.

Modise was responding to questions about the justice, crime prevention and security cluster’s effectiveness; after several serious crime incidents and the release of a scathing report into the July 2021 riots.

According to Modise, police were sometimes “too shy” to disclose the nationalities of suspects.

“I have no problem with the police keeping mum about the nationalities of offenders but I think sometimes we are too shy to say to people who cross our borders — both legally and illegally, who reside among us and do not respect our laws, traditions and cultures — that we are fed up. That does not make us xenophobic,” Modise said.