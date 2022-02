Gauteng police blamed for failure to stop KZN riots from spreading

“In Meadowlands, we thought it was not going to happen because there is a police station. Most of the people who were accused of being behind the looting at the beginning were from the hostels and we are far from the hostels,” Madisakwane said.

Madisakwane said wanton looting plagued the area without much effort by the police to prevent people from destroying businesses.

“It shocked most of us, especially community leaders, that even shops that were close to the police station were looted,” she said.

While police minister Bheki Cele reiterated that the looting had been fuelled by plans to overthrow the government and not poverty, the community leaders said dire socioeconomic conditions in the township had seen ordinary residents seizing an opportunity to help themselves.

Another committee leader, Themba Makhubela, said it was easy to mobilise residents for unrest in the township as many remained jobless.

“Unemployment is so rife in Soweto among the youth, such that there is little difference between weekends and weekdays. They walk around the street every day, you would think it is the weekend. This is one recipe that is conducive for revolution, whether for a just or unjust cause,” Makhubela said.

He pointed out that repeated outbreaks of xenophobic violence, dating back to 2008, had been among the indicators that Soweto was vulnerable to huge social unrest.

Makhubela warned that controversial Operation Dudula, targeting illegal foreign nationals, could trigger further unrest if it was not properly addressed by the government as looting of goods and shops belonging to foreign nationals was becoming the norm.

“This is not going to be the last unrest as long as we continue not addressing the social challenges on the ground. We are sitting with a time bomb,” he said.