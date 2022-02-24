Gauteng police blamed for failure to stop KZN riots from spreading

Police in Gauteng had failed to follow up on and respond to reports that the vandalism, looting and riots that plagued KwaZulu-Natal in July last year were coming to Soweto and other townships.

This is according to community leaders from Soweto’s Mahlali/Baduli Housing Committee, an organisation representing backyard dwellers in the township. They testified on Thursday before the SA Human Rights Commission’s national investigative hearings into last year’s deadly unrest.

The police have already told the hearings that poor human capacity and absence of prior intelligence information around the riots had been behind the failure to prevent much of the looting from taking place, which saw shopping centres and malls being vandalised and plundered.

One leader of the committee, Tshidi Modisakwane, said there had already been information in the township and on social media networks that the looting that had taken place in KwaZulu-Natal was coming to Gauteng, including Soweto.