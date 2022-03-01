Heartfelt tributes as Riky Rick laid to rest at private funeral

His childhood friend Mbulelo Balfour fondly spoke about the rapper’s earlier life before he was a well-known artist.

Before he called himself “Boss Zonke”, Riky was known by his schoolmates as “Rikhado”, “Marikana” and “Sugela” which was inspired by American record label boss Suge Knight.

“The name Boss Zonke speaks to Riky’s personality. From day one, Rikhado was a force of nature; he was enigmatic, confident and full of life and drama. He was always smiling and entertaining all those around him," Balfour said.

"He was a true original. He was already a trendsetter at a young age, an influencer before there were influencers. He was always inventing new hairstyles. He always wanted to be original. I’d like to think that’s what kept him so relevant for so long."

Business partner and Legends Barbershop founder Sheldon Tatchell revealed that the hardest thing he had to do was to give Riky his very last haircut the day before his funeral. He also spoke of the astounding businessman the rapper was and his passion to always find innovative ways to “stay shining”.

The family also has a memorial planned for Friday and it is expected to be attended by close friends, family and selected media.