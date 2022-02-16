Tshwane raises R300m through aggressive campaign

There is a big push to settle municipal bills in Tshwane as many defaulting companies are forced to fork out millions of rand within minutes to avoid being switched off

The City of Tshwane has now raised R300m through its aggressive campaign to disconnect non-paying customers which is being led by city manager Mmaseabata Mutlaneng. She said the city has an Eskom bill of more than R800m which the municipality needed to settle. ..