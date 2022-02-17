Own goal? Public Service Commission candidate 'remains a cadre of the ANC'
A candidate vying to become commissioner of the Public Service Commission (PSC), which is required to be independent and impartial, may have scored an own goal after admitting he will remain a cadre of the ANC.
Thabo Monyanyedi, who previously served as an adviser to the ministry of education and secretary-general of an ANC branch in Gauteng, was among eight candidates interviewed for the position on Thursday by the public service and administration portfolio committee.
DA MP Leon Schreiber asked Monyanyedi how he would maintain political independence and impartiality, having occupied political positions.
“My understanding is that one is no longer advising the minister, the question of independence and impartiality, there are rules and laws that govern the PSC and there are functions within the PSC ... one needs to uphold the laws regardless of their affiliation,” said Schreiber.
“Even to date, before my contract ended I was in the leadership of the MKMVA, but I was serving people in other backgrounds. But during that period I was focusing on my responsibility in that office. So, I don’t think there will be conflict of interests. Because the functions are clear and one needs to uphold them,” said Monyanyedi.
He considered himself an ordinary person, having been unemployed since 2020.
Schreiber seemed unconvinced and rephrased the question. “Since independence and impartiality is required of commissioners, are you saying since you are not deployed you take no loyalty to the ANC into this position?
Monyanyedi replied that he would remain an ANC cadre.
“It doesn’t mean that. I will remain a member of the ANC. I am a cadre trained by the ANC, I am MKMVA. So in terms of responsibilities the post requires, I am saying I will carry out those duties without fear of anything.
“I will be impartial because the basic principles of the job requires one to be impartial and independent. And there are laws and rules of how commissioners are supposed to operate.”
EFF MP Rosina Komane asked Monyanyedi how the PSC could strengthen and play a role to help government curb corruption.
“My understanding is that the PSC operates as an oversight. It must ensure that in addressing corruption within government those that are involved within the commission itself must be informed in terms of their roles and responsibilities,” he said.
“Beyond that, the officials must be in a position to visit different departments, check qualifications, develop monitoring instruments, check previous reports and be in a position to verify with other bodies ... because under the constitution it has powers to act without any fears.”
The interviews are ongoing.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.