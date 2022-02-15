Gautrain Hatfield station services switched off for non-payment of municipal account
The Gautrain station in Hatfield has had its services cut off by the City of Tshwane for the nonpayment of its municipal account which has an amount owing of more than R10m.
The amount is unpaid rates and taxes.
An official from Gautrain tried to plead with the team not to switch off the station without any success before she informed her superior. The entourage from the municipality arrived around midday on Tuesday.
"We're not here to negotiate," one municipal employee told the Gautrain official.
Gautrain Hatfield station in Pretoria has been switched for non-payment of municipal rates and taxes as it owed the City of Tshwane R10m@CityTshwane @SowetanLIVE #TshwaneYaTima pic.twitter.com/tski3A7aEQ— Isaac Mahlangu (@IsaacPat) February 15, 2022
Led by city manager Mmaseabata Mutlaneng, a team from the municipality supported by the Tshwane Metro Police Department has been switching off businesses and government offices who haven't been paying their municipal accounts.
"No-one is spared. We all have our own obligations. We were here yesterday, they're aware," Mutlaneng said.
"We have our high voltage here, we will do what needs to be done."
Mutlaneng said nobody would be spared as their campaign is in line with municipal laws and that Tshwane's financial situation has been negatively impacted by the nonpayment for municipal services.
Commuters were surprised when a large contingent of metro police in more than half a dozen vehicles arrived at the Gautrain station in Hatfield around midday to switch off water and electricity.
