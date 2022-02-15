Gautrain Hatfield station services switched off for non-payment of municipal account

The Gautrain station in Hatfield has had its services cut off by the City of Tshwane for the nonpayment of its municipal account which has an amount owing of more than R10m.

The amount is unpaid rates and taxes.

An official from Gautrain tried to plead with the team not to switch off the station without any success before she informed her superior. The entourage from the municipality arrived around midday on Tuesday.

"We're not here to negotiate," one municipal employee told the Gautrain official.